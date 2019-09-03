USAID deploys Disaster Assistance Response Team to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas - Statement by Spokesperson Tom Babington

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to The Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian-the second strongest Atlantic hurricane on record and the strongest to ever hit The Bahamas-continues to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and flooding to the northwestern islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The DART, an elite team of disaster response experts, is coordinating with local authorities, humanitarian organizations, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas to assess damage, identify humanitarian needs, and bring urgently needed assistance to those affected by this hurricane.

USAID has already begun to mobilize assistance, including plastic sheeting, hygiene kits, water buckets, and chainsaws, and is working with the Bahamas Red Cross to provide essential relief supplies and assistance to the affected islands. USAID has pre-positioned emergency relief supplies-including plastic sheeting and hygiene kits-in Miami, Barbados, Dominica, and Haiti. The DART will conduct disaster assessments in the coming days to determine the hurricane's impact and to deliver assistance to those who need it most.

As the world's humanitarian leader, the U.S. Government remains committed to providing life-saving assistance to people affected by this devastating hurricane. The U.S. Government is communicating with local authorities and humanitarian partners in The Bahamas to coordinate relief efforts. Our thoughts are with those affected by this devastating storm.