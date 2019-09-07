USAID Administrator Mark Green Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for The Bahamas

Today, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green announced $1 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help people in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian, bringing USAID's total funding for this response to more than $2.8 million to date.

This funding will provide urgently needed food, shelter, water containers, and hygiene kits to people on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands. It will also provide critical logistics support to help move U.S. Government commodities by airlift and by boat to The Bahamas.

To date, more than 47 metric tons of USAID supplies have arrived in The Bahamas from USAID's warehouse in Miami to help an estimated 44,000 people. In addition, USAID partner, the Bahamas Red Cross, will distribute USAID-funded relief items, including hygiene kits, portable stoves, and towels, to people affected by the hurricane.

Dorian is the strongest hurricane to ever strike The Bahamas. It made landfall on the northern Bahamian island of Abaco midday on September 1 as a Category 5 storm, and made landfall on Grand Bahama the following day. It carried maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and a possible storm surge of 23 feet above normal tide levels. The extent of loss of life and the damage to Bahamian infrastructure continues to be assessed.

As the world's largest donor of humanitarian assistance, the United States remains committed to helping people affected by Hurricane Dorian, and the U.S. Government applauds other donors and individuals who have also demonstrated great generosity in response to this natural disaster.

Office of Press Relations Telephone: +1.202.712.4320 | Email: press@usaid.gov