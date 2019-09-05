05 Sep 2019

USA, The Bahamas - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (GDACS, DG ECHO, WFP, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Sep 2019 View Original

  • DORIAN passed 140-150 km east of Florida on 4 September as a Category 2 hurricane. On 5 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was 155 km east of Georgia's central coast, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h (Category 3 hurricane).

  • Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are affecting the coast of central Florida, north and central South Carolina.

  • At least 20 fatalities have been reported in the Bahamas, 17 in the Abacos and 3 in Grand Bahama. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), more than 76,000 people were affected and are in need of immediate humanitarian relief. Power outages have been reported across Florida's east coast.

  • On 4 September, the Bahamas requested assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism to respond to DORIAN, which has devastated the country.

  • DORIAN will continue north-northeast, off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina as a Category 3 hurricane before turning north-east on 6 September, weakening slightly as it approaches the North Carolina coast as a Category 2 hurricane.

  • A DG ECHO humanitarian expert deployed to the Bahamas on 5 September.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.