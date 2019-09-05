USA, The Bahamas - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (GDACS, DG ECHO, WFP, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 September 2019)

DORIAN passed 140-150 km east of Florida on 4 September as a Category 2 hurricane. On 5 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was 155 km east of Georgia's central coast, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h (Category 3 hurricane).

Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are affecting the coast of central Florida, north and central South Carolina.

At least 20 fatalities have been reported in the Bahamas, 17 in the Abacos and 3 in Grand Bahama. According to the World Food Programme (WFP), more than 76,000 people were affected and are in need of immediate humanitarian relief. Power outages have been reported across Florida's east coast.

On 4 September, the Bahamas requested assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism to respond to DORIAN, which has devastated the country.

DORIAN will continue north-northeast, off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina as a Category 3 hurricane before turning north-east on 6 September, weakening slightly as it approaches the North Carolina coast as a Category 2 hurricane.