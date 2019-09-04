USA, The Bahamas - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (GDACS, DG ECHO, CDEMA, IFRC, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2019)

On 4 September at 3.00 UTC Tropical Cyclone DORIAN's centre was approximately 150 km east of Cape Canaveral (Florida), with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h.

In Grand Bahama and the Abacos, media report 7 fatalities. According to the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), more than 13,250 houses are destroyed or severely damaged, and around 62,700 people are in need of fresh water. 34 shelters have been established across the islands.

DORIAN is forecast to continue north and north-east along the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts as a Category 2 hurricane.

Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge will affect coastal areas of Florida, eastern Georgia and the Carolinas over 4-6 September, as well as heavy rain in the northern Bahamas.

Storm surge and hurricane warnings are in effect for north West Palm Beach (Florida) and southern North Carolina.

The European Commission's Copernicus emergency mapping service was activated on 1 September and 2 first estimates have already been produced of the affected areas.