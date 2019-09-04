04 Sep 2019

USA, The Bahamas - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (GDACS, DG ECHO, CDEMA, IFRC, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original

On 4 September at 3.00 UTC Tropical Cyclone DORIAN's centre was approximately 150 km east of Cape Canaveral (Florida), with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h.

In Grand Bahama and the Abacos, media report 7 fatalities. According to the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), more than 13,250 houses are destroyed or severely damaged, and around 62,700 people are in need of fresh water. 34 shelters have been established across the islands.

DORIAN is forecast to continue north and north-east along the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts as a Category 2 hurricane.

Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge will affect coastal areas of Florida, eastern Georgia and the Carolinas over 4-6 September, as well as heavy rain in the northern Bahamas.

Storm surge and hurricane warnings are in effect for north West Palm Beach (Florida) and southern North Carolina.

The European Commission's Copernicus emergency mapping service was activated on 1 September and 2 first estimates have already been produced of the affected areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.