USA, The Bahamas - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update ( (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2019)

DORIAN continued north-east off the coast of northern Georgia and South Carolina, slighty weakening. On 6 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 50 km south-east of Wilmington (North Carolina), with maximum sustained winds of 157 km/h (Category 2 hurricane).

Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are affecting the coastal area of the Carolinas.

According to the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance, 30 deaths were reported in the Abacos and Grand Bahama, more than 76,200 people are affected and 2,000 sheltering in Marsh Harbour area. 60% of homes in norther Abaco were destroyed or severely damaged.

In the United States, media report 2 deaths in Florida and 2 in North Carolina. More than 250,000 people are without power across the Carolinas.

DORIAN will pass very close to Pamlico Sound (North Carolina) as a Category 1 before moving off the coast of Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, the New England, and the Nova Scotia Island on 7-8 September.