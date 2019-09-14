UPS Airlifts USAID Supplies from Miami to The Bahamas to Aid in Hurricane Dorian Response

Office of Press Relations

Today, UPS (United Parcel Service) airlifted more than six metric tons of supplies from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to The Bahamas to support the acute humanitarian needs of the people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. This generous transportation gift from UPS marks the first time USAID has coordinated on a humanitarian flight with the company.

This flight, carrying a total of 50 metric tons of supplies, includes enough USAID water buckets and hygiene kits to help 10,000 people in need. The flight also includes four 10,000-liter water bladders, which will provide safe drinking water.

In addition to this airlift, USAID had provided more than 47 metric tons of humanitarian supplies - enough to support 44,000 people - from the USAID warehouse in Miami. To date, USAID has contributed more than $10 million in humanitarian assistance to the Hurricane Dorian response led by the Government of The Bahamas. Immediately following the storm, USAID deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to The Bahamas to coordinate the U.S. Government's response to Hurricane Dorian. This team is made up of over 100 individuals, including search-and-rescue personnel to provide immediate, life-saving assistance. The DART is working with partners to provide critical aid to people affected by the strongest storm to ever hit The Bahamas.

USAID is grateful for this critical logistics support from UPS. This airlift is an excellent example of an American business leveraging their expertise and capabilities to aid in relief efforts. USAID commends UPS's generosity in response to this natural disaster, and encourages other companies and donors to contribute as well.