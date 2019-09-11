11 Sep 2019

UNDP announces USD200,000 recovery package of technical assistance to the Bahamas

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 10 Sep 2019 View Original

Panama - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has released an initial allocation of $200,000 USD of emergency funding in response to the devastating impact of category five hurricane Dorian on The Bahamas.

UNDP has committed support for:

· Debris and waste management

· Housing and Building Damage Assessments

· National Recovery Strategy

“UNDP is here to support the government in early recovery through our global network of technical expertise. While recognizing that the welfare of the affected populations and all the citizens of The Bahamas is of utmost priority, building back better and promoting resilience are also crucial. To this end, we are actively engaging with government and are committed to rebuilding a more resilient Bahamas”, said Denise Antonio, UNDP Resident Representative in the Jamaica office, also responsible for The Bahamas.

Crisis Prevention and Recovery is a key pillar of UNDP’s development assistance globally. Since the passage of hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017, UNDP has mobilized over $25 million from its core resources and international donor partners to contribute to national recovery interventions in impacted nations of the Eastern Caribbean.

UNDP has a team of experts on the ground to assist in the design of a programme tailored to the recovery needs of The Bahamas.

Contact information:

In Panama:__ Vanessa Hidalgo, +1 646 3389462 (cell) _Vanessa.hidalgo@undp.org In New York: Adam Cathro, adam.cathro@undp.org, +1 917 915 9725 In Jamaica: Gillian Scott, gillian.scott@undp.org +1 876 509 0724_

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.