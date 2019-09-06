UK to allocate £1.5 million to help hurricane-hit Bahamas

The initial £1.5 million will fund the delivery of critical aid supplies on Royal Navy ship RFA Mounts Bay that is already underway, and support the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency in its work to coordinate the international response.

The Government’s response includes the deployment of Department for International Development humanitarian staff, Foreign Office staff trained to help affected British nationals, and RFA Mounts Bay, a ship which is assessing needs and delivering supplies including water and DFID shelter kits. On Wednesday (4 Sept), the Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter deployed with the ship rescued a British citizen who had been trapped beneath rubble for several days on Great Abaco Island

It is estimated that several hundred British nationals live in the worst affected areas of The Bahamas. The UK Government is working hard to establish how badly they have been affected and deploying Foreign Office staff and members of the British Red Cross for emotional and practical support.

The British High Commission in Nassau has been working closely with the United Nations, United States and other partners in the region to support the Bahamian Government. The UK is also opening a reception centre in Nassau for British people who are facing difficulties in the wake of the hurricane. The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said:

Hurricane Dorian has devastated lives and communities in The Bahamas. The Foreign Office is coordinating the UK’s cross government response so that we get aid and support to those who need it most.

International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said:

"My heart goes out to all of those who have been affected by this tragedy and lost their loved ones. DFID experts are working as part of the cross Government team alongside local authorities, the British military and international partners to urgently get life-saving assistance to the people of the Bahamas."

"Anyone worried about a loved one in The Bahamas who may need UK consular help should call 0207 008 1500."

Media enquiries For journalists

Email

newsdesk@fco.gov.uk

Newsdesk

020 7008 3100