03 Sep 2019

TSF deploys its teams to support the populations affected by the strongest hurricane in the history of the Bahamas

Report
from Télécoms Sans Frontières
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original

“TSF emergency teams in the US, our regional base for the Caribbean and our international headquarters have been mobilised all weekend long to closely monitor the progression of the Cyclone in preparation for the departure” says Jean-François Cazenave, TSF President.

Context

Between Sunday 1st and Monday 2nd September, Hurricane Dorian, category 5 with winds of up to 296 km/h and a 7 m storm surge made landfall on the Abaco Islands, in the Bahamas. Dorian is not only the strongest hurricane ever hitting the country, but it has also been second strongest in the whole Atlantic since 1950. After ravaging the Abaco Island, Dorian moved west and caused severe damages to the Great Bahama island.

The first testimonials depict a disastrous situation: badly damaged roofing, power lines cut off and roads impassable. The latest news regarding the communications status reports that on the Abaco island, which seems to be most affected, GSM and Landlines would be completely down. Since the hurricane is still stalling over Grand Bahama, it has not been possible to conduct a full assessment in this area.

Deployment

In view of the situation, two teams are deployed. One from our Regional Office in Mexico and a second one from our international headquarters in France. Once in Nassau, the capital, they will try to reach the disaster areas as soon as possible to help coordinate and respond to the needs of the affected populations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.