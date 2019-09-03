TSF deploys its teams to support the populations affected by the strongest hurricane in the history of the Bahamas

“TSF emergency teams in the US, our regional base for the Caribbean and our international headquarters have been mobilised all weekend long to closely monitor the progression of the Cyclone in preparation for the departure” says Jean-François Cazenave, TSF President.

Context

Between Sunday 1st and Monday 2nd September, Hurricane Dorian, category 5 with winds of up to 296 km/h and a 7 m storm surge made landfall on the Abaco Islands, in the Bahamas. Dorian is not only the strongest hurricane ever hitting the country, but it has also been second strongest in the whole Atlantic since 1950. After ravaging the Abaco Island, Dorian moved west and caused severe damages to the Great Bahama island.

The first testimonials depict a disastrous situation: badly damaged roofing, power lines cut off and roads impassable. The latest news regarding the communications status reports that on the Abaco island, which seems to be most affected, GSM and Landlines would be completely down. Since the hurricane is still stalling over Grand Bahama, it has not been possible to conduct a full assessment in this area.

Deployment

In view of the situation, two teams are deployed. One from our Regional Office in Mexico and a second one from our international headquarters in France. Once in Nassau, the capital, they will try to reach the disaster areas as soon as possible to help coordinate and respond to the needs of the affected populations.