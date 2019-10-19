19 Oct 2019

Trinidad and Tobago ships relief items to the Bahamas

Report
from Government of Trinidad and Tobago
Published on 18 Oct 2019 View Original

During the period 2nd - 4th September. 2019, Hurricane Dorian unleashed its destructive power on the Commonwealth of Bahamas and in particular, the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. Following the passage of the hurricane, Trinidadians and Tobagonians once again demonstrated their generosity for their Caribbean neighbours and donated critically needed relief supplies to assist in relieving the suffering and hardships of those affected.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) of the Ministry of National Security, coordinated the national relief effort and after approximately 5 weeks, on Thursday, 17 October 2019, a vessel carrying 7 containers with over 115 tonnes of supplies, sailed from the Port of Point Lisas for the Bahamas.

Witnessing the loading of the vessel was the Honorary Consul for the Bahamas, Dr. Elaine Davis, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ODPM, Major General (Ret’d) Rodney Smart; Lt. Colonel Patrick Gomez, Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force’s (TTDF) Director of Strategic Logistics; Mrs. Elena Villafana-Sylvester, CEO of the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL); Mr. Riad Gouridath, Sales Manager of Tropical Shipping; and Mr. Clint Duncan, Manager of Cargo Handling, Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation Limited (PLIPDECO).

At the gathering Dr. Davis expressed her sincere gratitude to the Government and People of Trinidad and Tobago for the kind generosity extended to her country. She indicated that the contributions will go a long way to assist many a Bahamian family rebuild their lives post-Dorian.

Major General (Ret’d) Smart also took the opportunity to thank all citizens and organisations that partnered with the ODPM to provide foodstuff, water, hygiene products, building supplies, equipment, tools, manpower, warehousing facilities, transportation and financial assistance. He also thanked the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) for the organisation’s role in assisting with the cost of transporting the items by sea.

The ODPM would like to specially recognise the following organisations that contributed or otherwise assisted in the coordination of the relief effort.

