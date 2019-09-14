14 Sep 2019

Taking Food to the People

Report
from Government of the Bahamas
Published on 13 Sep 2019 View Original

Authored by: Andrew Coakley 　　　　

Source: Bahamas Information Services 　　　　　

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama -- The National Emergency Management Agency, along with Carnival Cruise Line took thousands of prepared lunches to the residents of Grand Bahama on Thursday afternoon (September 12, 2019) during the lunchtime rush.

The prepared meals were distributed on the grounds of the old Portion Control Shopping Centre, which intersects two major highways. The meals, which were prepared by chefs aboard Carnival Cruise Line, were properly packed and handed out to any and all residents who stopped by for lunch.

Bottles of Acqua Panna Natural Spring water, a staple on most cruise lines, were given with each meal. Churches and local charities also stopped by to pack lunches to take to those individuals unable to make it to a feeding center.

The food distribution on the grounds of the old Portion Control Building was one of many around the island of Grand Bahama since the “All-Clear” was given for the island. Carnival has made a commitment to deliver thousands of prepared meals each day until they feel the island is back to some level of normalcy.

NEMA is working along with a number of charitable organizations to set up such food distribution centres throughout the island. The feeding program is one aspect of the restoration program by NEMA as Grand Bahama slowly recovers from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian almost two weeks ago. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)

