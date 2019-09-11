11 Sep 2019

SLUNCF donates to Bahamas Protected Areas Fund

Report
from Government of Saint Lucia
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original

THE BPAF HAS APPEALED FOR DONATIONS TO SUPPORT HURRICANE DORIAN RECOVERY EFFORTS.

The Bahamas Protected Areas Fund (BPAF), a sister fund of the Saint Lucia National Conservation Fund (SLUNCF), has appealed for donations to support recovery efforts within The Bahamas.

The BPAF and the SLUNCF are members of the Caribbean Sustainable Finance Architecture, a mechanism led by the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, whose mission is to support biodiversity conservation and climate resilience in member countries around the Caribbean. The Mandate of the SLUNCF, like the BPAF is also to provide grants for conservation, sustainable development and climate and disaster resilience in Saint Lucia.

On Sep. 6, Hurricane Dorian caused unprecedented catastrophic damage on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama in The Bahamas. Entire communities have been ravaged by 20-foot storm surge and 185 mph sustained winds. Substantial parts of Grand Bahama remain underwater. . Hundreds of persons are missing and it is estimated that some 70,000 are homeless.

Thus, the Board of the SLUNCF approved a small grant to assist the BPAF with its community-based disaster efforts. During the restoration process and in keeping with its mandate, the BPAF will give local grants to support for assessments to determine the impacts of Hurricane Dorian on ecosystem health, restoration of impacted protected areas, and other initiatives related to ecosystem recovery following Hurricane Dorian. The BPAF will also support the provision of water purification systems and renewable energy initiatives for communities in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The SLUNCF is proud of recovery efforts of the BPAF and is glad to make the donation.

