16 Sep 2019

Situation Report - Hurrican Dorian, 13 September 2019

Report
Lutheran World Relief
Published on 13 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (5.68 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm, devastated the Bahamas from September 1 to 3, 2019. The islands most affected include Abaco and Grand Bahama. The death toll stands at 50 people, but as search and rescue efforts continue, the total is expected to rise.

Initial assessments for Abaco found widespread destruction, with thousands of houses leveled, telecommunications towers down, and water wells and roads damaged. There is limited or no water, electricity or sanitation. In Grand Bahama, the storm most impacted the central and eastern sections, with several homes damaged between Freetown and Deep Water Cay. While access to affected communities remains challenging – hampered by damaged roads and infrastructure -- airports and seaports across Abaco and Grand Bahama are increasingly becoming operational, allowing assistance to be delivered. According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), 4,800 people have been registered as evacuees and shelters have been opened in Nassau to received people. While many are staying with family and friends across the Bahamas, 1,650 are staying in six shelters in Nassau and are in need of assistance.

INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE EFFORTS

IMMore than 40 humanitarian organizations are present in the Bahamas. While most are based in Nassau, response efforts focus on central and north Abaco. In Grand Bahama, the bulk of reported activities is in Freeport. With the arrival of evacuees in shelters in Nassau, humanitarian organizations are coordinating with NEMA to support assistance to evacuees. The World Food Program delivered 14,700 individual Meals Ready to Eat that arrived on September 6 and are being progressively distributed to the islands. UNICEF’s first supply shipment of humanitarian aid includes over 400,000 water purification tablets, several 5,000-liter tanks for at least 2,000 people and 1,000 jerry cans. These supplies will be distributed to the affected communities in the coming days. NEMA identified these priorities for military support: search and rescue/recovery operations; road and debris clearance; clean-up of Marsh Harbour; support to relief supply and distribution on Abaco Cays; and support with temporary housing.

