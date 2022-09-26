Situation Report # 4 - Final report on Hurricane Fiona (as of 7:00 PM on September 24, 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 3 storm and became the first major Hurricane of the season.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday September 19, the storm started to impact the Turks and Caicos, moving north-northwest at 9 mph. It was centered about 30 miles north-northeast of Grand Turks Island with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.
The Government of the Bahamas discontinued all warnings for the Turks and Caicos Islands and the south-eastern Bahamas on Tuesday 20th September.
