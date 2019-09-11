Singapore Red Cross supports relief efforts to communities affected by Hurricane Dorian

Singapore, 10 September 2019 - In response to the hurricane that has ravaged the Bahamas, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will contribute US$10,000 in relief supplies to support the emergency relief operations of the Red Cross Movement - coordinated by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

SRC’s contribution includes non-food items such as jerry cans, blankets, tarpaulins, kitchen sets and hygiene parcels, aimed at supporting the recovery and resilience of survivors - through shelter, healthcare, water, and sanitation.

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, said, “As Hurricane Dorian has devastated northwestern Bahamas and caused significant damage to the Southeastern United States and Atlantic Canada, conditions remain dire right now. The situation is particularly challenging for the people of the Bahamas, and our priority is to provide resources to care for as many in the evacuation camps as possible.”

SRC has on standby volunteers - skilled in areas like water and sanitation, and medical knowledge - ready to be deployed should the need arise. If deployed, the team would support the Bahamas Red Cross Society, which currently has volunteers and staff members on the ground.

Described as extremely powerful and destructive, the category 5 Hurricane Dorian has caused catastrophic and widespread damage to Grand Bahama and Abaco Island. An estimated 13,000 houses may have been damaged, with some 70,000 people left homeless and in need of food and shelter. The Red Cross is reaching out to 20,000 vulnerable persons, providing them with food and other essential supplies.

Hurricane Dorian Response

The Singapore Red Cross is not launching a public appeal at this time, but welcomes donations toward humanitarian aid for displaced survivors; and longer-term recovery and resilience efforts.

Cash donation - Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486 (Office hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

Cheque donation - Please make cheque payable to ‘Singapore Red Cross Society’, to be posted to the above address. Please leave your name, postal address and indicate “Hurricane Dorian” at the back of your cheque.

Note: Donations to overseas efforts are not tax-deductible.

Restoring Family Links

The Singapore Red Cross has activated its “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to assist Singaporeans and others to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster with whom they have difficulty in contacting. Please email rfl@redcross.sg for assistance.