Secretary-General, ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Hurricane Dorian’s devastating Impact on Bahamas, Pledges Support for Government-Led Rescue, Relief Efforts

SG/SM/19718

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the terrible devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, which is still impacting the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

The Secretary-General expresses solidarity with the people and the Government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

The United Nations will continue supporting the Government-led ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

