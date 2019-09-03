Secretary-General, ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Hurricane Dorian’s devastating Impact on Bahamas, Pledges Support for Government-Led Rescue, Relief Efforts
SG/SM/19718
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the terrible devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, which is still impacting the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.
The Secretary-General expresses solidarity with the people and the Government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.
The United Nations will continue supporting the Government-led ongoing rescue and relief efforts.
