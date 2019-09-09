ROK Government Decides to Extend 200,000 USD in Humanitarian Assistance to Hurricane-hit Bahamas

The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) will extend 200,000 USD in humanitarian assistance to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, which has been severely affected by Hurricane “Dorian” that occurred from September 1st to 4th.

○ As of September 5, Dorian, the strongest hurricane on record to ever have hit the country, resulted in the number of casualties and property damage, including 23 deaths and nearly 60,000 people affected as well as about 13,000 destroyed houses.