Restoring life after the worst-ever hurricane to hit the Bahamas

Hurricanes becoming more frequent and stronger

As the Bahamas counts the cost of the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian – a Category 5 storm, the strongest ever to hit the archipelago – the disaster has also provided another painful reminder ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on 23 September that storms are getting stronger and more frequent.

Dorian hovered over the island for a day and a half – creating wave after wave of destruction.

The Summit is an opportunity to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change to slow down rising global temperatures.

