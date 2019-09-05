Public Advisory -2 ODPM continues to coordinate relief efforts for the Bahamas

In further support of the relief efforts to aid the Government and People of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) continues to assist in coordinating the relief efforts of various government and non-governmental organisations.

To guide the national contribution in this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, has provided a Post Hurricane Dorian Immediate Assistance Supplies List (please see appendix attached). The ODPM therefore is advising members of the public who wish to donate relief supplies to utilise the undermentioned supplies list and drop off the items at the following relief collection points that have been established.