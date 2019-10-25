Prime Minister Minnis: Government facilitating work of NGOs in all aspects

Authored by: Bahamas Information Services

Source: Bahamas Information Services

The Government is working with NGO partners – locally and internationally – in recovery and reconstruction efforts, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis said today at a press conference on his weekend assessment trip to Abaco.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government is facilitating the work of international NGOs in all aspects.

“We are coordinating and regulating the activity of NGOs as they work together to deliver or implement recovery and reconstruction programs,” said Prime Minister Minnis.

“Just as public-private partnerships are an essential part of a country’s general development, such partnerships are also essential after a major national disaster.”

The Government is also deepening partnerships with selected international NGOs and programs in critical areas of the reconstruction effort, including debris removal and energy.

Prime Minister Minnis again thanked the private sector at home and abroad, for partnering with the Bahamian people and the Government of The Bahamas in the recovery and rebuilding of Grand Bahama, Abaco and the Abaco Cays.

The Prime Minister, along with Minister of Foreign Affairs and North Abaco MP, the Hon. Darren Henfield, and Minister of State for the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis, carried out assessments on mainland Abaco and Elbow and Man-O-War Cay.

As it relates to infrastructure, Prime Minister Minnis reported that the bridge connecting Little Abaco to Great Abaco was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, cutting off access to the communities of Little Abaco.

The Royal Dutch Navy constructed a temporary bypass to reconnect these communities. A new bridge will have to be designed and constructed and reinforced.

The port at Cooper’s Town is now open and plans are underway to secure the port at Marsh Harbour with perimeter fencing.

A perimeter fence is also being installed to secure The Mudd area.

Bahamas Power and Light is making progress with the help of our CARILEC partners.

Power has been fully restored to South Abaco, Moores Island, and to Grand Cay.

Power is expected to be restored to North Abaco by the first week of November, and on Green Turtle Cay by mid-November.

BPL is receiving support from CARILEC jurisdictions including: the British Virgin Islands, Belize, Antigua and the Cayman Islands.

On Man-O-War Cay, the Tesla Corporation has installed solar panels to power the Command Centre on the cay.

Tesla has also installed solar panels on Elbow Cay to power the local clinic and fire station.

Following the press conference, the Prime Minister traveled to Grand Bahama to sign a Heads of Agreement between the Government of The Bahamas and Western Atlantic University of Medicine Ltd., which has agreed to establish and to operate a University School of Medicine in Freeport.

While in Grand Bahama, the Prime Minister said he would also receive a progress report on recovery and reconstruction on the island.

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas