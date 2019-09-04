Press release: Operation USA seeks cash donations and material aid for the Bahamas

Los Angeles, Calif., September 4, 2019—Operation USA, a Los Angeles-based international relief agency, today announced plans to assess damage and deliver aid to The Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. The agency will deliver both financial and in-kind recovery aid as needed to affected communities, focusing on providing material aid to hospitals and clinics damaged or destroyed by the storm.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in The Bahamas as a Category 5 Storm on Sunday, lingering for a day and a half and causing catastrophic damage to homes, businesses, hospitals, schools and other structures, including the airport.

“This is the worst storm ever to hit The Bahamas, and recovery is going to be long and challenging for those who are impacted,” said Richard Walden, CEO, Operation USA. “OpUSA is readying hospital equipment and medical supplies for deployment to the islands so that damaged facilities can get back up and running, but we need funding to cover shipment costs in order to do so. It is crucial that the public and corporate partners get involved to support hurricane survivors.”

Operation USA is prepared to ship material aid to The Bahamas as soon as funding allows. The agency will also distribute cash grants to community-based partners on the ground in The Bahamas as quickly and as often as funding allows. The public’s support will be crucial to these efforts. Operation USA is also seeking bulk donations of relief-appropriate supplies from corporate partners at this time.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to impact areas of the southeastern United States, Operation USA remains committed to on-the-ground partners in Florida and the Carolinas, and will deliver aid as needed to those areas in the coming weeks and months.

HOW TO HELP:

Donations to Operation USA will be allocated directly to Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts.

Donate online at give.opusa.org, by phone at 323.413.2353, or by check made out to Operation USA, PO BOX 36188, Los Angeles, CA 90036-0188. Donations can also be made via text message: text AID to 50555 to donate $10. Text donations are collected for the benefit of Operation USA by the mGive Foundation and subject to the terms found at www.mGive.org/t.

Corporate donations supporting recovery and rebuilding efforts — bulk quantities of disaster-appropriate supplies, transportation and shipping services, shelter, power generation, water purification and medical supplies — are also being requested.

About OPERATION USA:

Founded in 1979, Operation USA supports health and education programs in order to help children and families at home and abroad recover from disasters. Focusing on under-served and overlooked communities, and working with partners around the world, OpUSA empowers communities to recover, build resiliency and thrive. Learn more at www.opusa.org.

Richard Walden, President and CEO of Operation USA, is available as an expert source on disaster recovery.

PRESS CONTACT:

Mary Dolan Operation USA mdolan@opusa.org