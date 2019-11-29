Post-Hurricane Social Trends in Grand Bahama: By Social Services as of 5 November 2019

Background:

The door to door Social Services assessment has been completed in Grand Bahama, but as part of the population has been displaced, not all settlements have been fully assessed.

This product is meant to be used as a programming tool for shelter partners, to better understand what the social trends of the current assessment look like on the island.

In these graphs, West End refers to any settlement situated geographically west of the Hawksbill Creek bridge. And East End refers to all settlements situated geographically east of North Riding Point Club. All other subdivisions were grouped under “Freeport”.

1. Insurance Analysis

Almost all of the West End and East End residents report in the Social Services assessment having no insurance.

In Freeport area, there is a very large variation of levels of insurance: some entire subdivisions are completely un-insured while others are fully insured.

2. Building Type Analysis

The majority of buildings in Freeport are stone structures, while only 58% in the West and East End are stone.

According to the Household Expenditure Survey (HES)* of 2013, 84% of households in the entire Bahamas that are considered “non-poor” live in a concrete/stone structure (above the poverty line as dened in the HES), while only 57% of “poor” households live in a building with concrete/strone structure.

Based on this statistic, households on the West End and East End are more likely to be “poor” rather than “non-poor”.

3. Employment Status Analysis