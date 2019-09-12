PAHO sets up Bahamas health relief fund

Nassau, Bahamas, September 11, 2019 —The Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization has established a special Bahamas Health Relief Fund to receive unrestricted and unearmarked funds from donors who would like to support the Ministry of Health of The Bahamas in its relief and response efforts related to Hurricane Dorian.

The PAHO Director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, has indicated that all moneys deposited into The Bahamas Health Relief Fund will be used for response and relief efforts related to the current emergency, according to the needs defined by the Ministry of Health of The Bahamas.

For this purpose, a dedicated account has been established at the Nassau branch of Citibank, which will accept local and international transfers in Bahamian dollars, US dollars, and Euros from individuals and donors who wish to contribute to and provide financial support for the Ministry of Health of The Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Banking details can be found on PAHO’s Web Page.

Dr. Esther de Gourville, PAHO/WHO’s Representative in the Bahamas has advised that PAHO is working closely with the Ministry of Health and emergency teams to help those affected to have access to health care and secure food supplies, safe drinking water and sanitation.

The organization has already deployed 14 experts to The Bahamas and is providing technical assistance on water sanitation and hygiene, health infrastructure, logistics, civil-military coordination, information management, epidemiological surveillance, public information, and coordination and is finalizing detailed health damage and needs assessments.