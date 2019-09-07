07 Sep 2019

Oil spill in Grand Bahama

Report
from Government of the Bahamas
Published on 07 Sep 2019 View Original

Authored by: The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)
Source: The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)
Date: September 7, 2019

NEMA is aware that there is an oil spill at South Riding Point, near High Rock.

The incident occurred at Equinor’s storage facility.

The Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) authorised Equinor to send an aircraft to investigate the facility. The company has conducted visual reconnaissance to determine the scope and extent what has happened and develop a plan to manage the event.

A team from Water and Sewage Corporation has also been dispatched to the location to assess the situation.

NEMA is monitoring this event and will provide updates as more information is available.

