Notice On Accommodation For Evacuees In New Providence

Source: The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

Date: September 7, 2019

A dedicated processing centre for evacuees reaching New Providence has been established at Odyssey Aviation by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with national and international non-governmental organizations and private sector volunteers.

Private vessels facilitating evacuations are asked to contact the NEMA Shelter Coordinator Leonard Cargill (242- 823-5413 or 242-323-1398) to arrange transportation for evacuees to the processing centre.

Family and friends housing persons who are evacuees can meet at the processing centre. Other evacuees will be accommodated at a designated emergency shelter.