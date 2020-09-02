News Alert: One year after Hurricane Dorian, recovery continues with new challenges

Today marks one year since Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, struck The Bahamas. Recovery efforts continue but with additional challenges — a global pandemic and what has already proven to be an above-normal hurricane season.

Paula Miller, Mercy Corps' Country Director for The Bahamas, explains below:

"The economy has never really bounced back. Just as businesses were starting to recover from Hurricane Dorian, COVID-19 hit. Many family businesses were forced to shutter a second time or were not able to reopen at all. We are concerned that many will remain closed for good. The impact the pandemic has had on global tourism, and countries like The Bahamas who depend on it, will be felt for years to come.

"Many people on the east end of Grand Bahama, the area that was hit hardest by Dorian, are still living in tents or have tents inside their homes as they await further repairs. Curfews, business closures, supply chain challenges and simply less cash to spend has slowed recovery for both homes and businesses.

"As hurricane season intensifies, so do the stress levels of Bahamians. The pandemic's impact on the economy means less cash in hand, forcing people to prioritize the immediate needs of their families over storm preparations. While Bahamians are used to preparing for hurricanes, this year's unique challenges paired with an extremely active hurricane season could be devastating."

Mercy Corps has been working in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian made landfall in September 2019 and has reached over 25,000 people with the following programs: