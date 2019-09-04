Nethope assesses power and connectivity needs in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian has already had devastating effects on the islands of Bahama and its lingering presence may have further impacts. NetHope continues its commitment to the South Atlantic and Caribbean regions, creating connectivity and temporary power solutions for the responders and affected communities.

NetHope has sent a team to the Bahamas to consult with the government, local officials, and our members in the area to assess their needs for communications and response. By collaborating with these organizations, we hope to create a coordinated response to bring reliable communication networks to the areas hardest hit by Dorian. Responding member organizations include Red Cross, AmeriCares, Direct Relief, Nature Conservancy, International Medical Corps, and Samaritan’s Purse.

As these assessments are completed over the next several days, NetHope will provide updates on our progress and how we are working with the relevant actors in the area to make these live-saving connections.

