NEMA Update for Monday - September 30, 2019

Authored by: National Emergency Management Agency

Source: National Emergency Management Agency

Date: September 30, 2019

The management team of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and members of its Emergency Support Functions groupings will travel to Abaco on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 via Bahamasair flight.

The purpose of this trip is to facilitate the transition of responsibility from NGO partners, who were filling in as representatives in Abaco's Emergency Operations Centre, to the Government.

The decision was taken by NEMA to utilize representatives in its National Emergency Operations Centre on Gladstone Road in the immediate term to provide support to the Abaco EOC.

WATER AND SEWAGE CORPORATION

The Moores Island Reverse Osmosis Plant is operational and water is now being distributed to customers.

Well water was restored to the Marsh Harbour International Airport.

Casuarinas well field is now connected to BPL so system now in normal operation.

GRAND BAHAMA

NEMA FOCUSED ON GETTING NEW DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE FUNCTIONING

The main thrust and concentration by NEMA is to get the new main distribution centre functioning from Fenestration and Glass Company on Queen’s Highway. All hands are currently on deck to ensure this happens. All Urban Renewal Centres will also be activated. The goal is to have 10 distribution centres open by Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Hawksbill Distribution Centre as well as the Pineridge Urban Renewal Centre was actively distributing supplies to residents.

NEMA TEAM HEADS TO EAST GRAND BAHAMA

A team, headed by Coordinator Senator Kay Forbes-Smith, headed to East Grand Bahama on Monday, September 30, 2019 to access the progress on debris clean up, and where the residents are in relation to clean up and restoration.

GBPC CONTINUES ENERGIZING

The Grand Bahama Power Company has to date energized 15,500 customers. They are currently awaiting plans from government for East Grand Bahama so they may continue their efforts. There is power to all streets currently.

LABOUR DEPARTMENT

Power has been restored to the Department of Labour and it is currently waiting clean up. However the department is continuing to register residents for unemployment benefits.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is continuing to assist with shelters as well as distribution of supplies.

THE CLEAN UP OF THE ISLAND CONTINUES

As there have been complaints about fly infestations, which are expected as a result of the debris, the Department of Environmental Health Services is dealing with this matter by doing treatments.

SCHOOLS WILL RE-OPEN SHORTLY

It has been recommended that public schools reopen, and the Ministry of Education should advise shortly as to when this may happen.

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES (DOSS)

Update as of 4pm Monday, September 30, 2019.

Shelter Report:

9 shelters in New Providence with a total of 1,566 shelterees.

2 shelters in Grand Bahama with a total of 52 shelterees.

Grand Total is 1,618 shelterees.

Missing Person’s Help Desk Report

876 found and 3,481 evacuees registered with DOSS.

ABACO REPORT: