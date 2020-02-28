NEMA update: Death toll rises to 74 post-Hurricane Dorian

The police on the Island of Abaco recovered the remains of three unidentified bodies - one in The Mudd and two on Powerline Road on January 31, 2019, February 3, 2020 and February 6, 2020, respectively.

Also, the police on the island of Grand Bahama recovered the remains of one unidentified body on January 20, 2020.

This brings the total number of deceased persons recovered since the passing of Hurricane Dorian to 74.

Abaco, 63

Grand Bahama, 11

Recovery efforts are ongoing.

MISSINGS PERSONS’ DESK

Meanwhile, all inquiries should be made at the Central Detective Unit in New Providence and Grand Bahama, and at the Abaco Police Station located in the Government Complex in Marsh Harbour. The following contacts are:

CDU New Providence

242-502-9919

CDU Grand Bahama

242-352-9774/5

242-352-2468

Abaco Police Station, Marsh Harbour

242-806-7016

For more information contact: Lindsay Thompson, Public Information Officer

Email: lindsaythompson@bahamas.gov.bs or NEMA@bahamas.gov.bs or nemabahamas242@gmail.com