12 Sep 2019

NEMA Daily Briefs - September 11, 2019

Report
from Government of the Bahamas
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (712.16 KB)

UPDATES

  1. Missing People

  2. Evacuations and Commercial Flights

  3. Education

  4. Power Supply

  5. US Visas

MISSING PEOPLE

  • The Department of Social Services is the agency managing the Government register of missing people.

  • This list is compiled based on reports of who is missing. You can register a missing person by calling the Missing Persons Hotline. The numbers are listed on NEMA-Bahams facebook page.
    Individuals can also visit the Department of Rehabilitative/Welfare Services on University Boulevard.

  • At this point there are 2,500 individuals registered missing on the Bahamian Government register.

  • This list has NOT YET been checked against government records of who is staying in shelters or who has been evacuated. The database processing is underway.

  • Some individuals who evacuated from Abaco and Grand Bahama have not yet registered with Social Services. We encourage them to do so at the Department of Rehabilitative/Welfare Services.

  • Some of the government lists still have to be converted into a digital format to allow for more effective crosschecking.

  • As we are able to cross-reference our datasets we will be able to inform family members and reunite survivors with loved ones.

  • At the shelters, we are facilitating individuals who are able to reach out directly to family and friends to let them know where they are.

  • We will provide regular updates to the public on how the missing persons register is being managed. At this time we have no further information to provide.

