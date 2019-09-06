NEMA carries out Rapid Assessment of Hurricane Dorian damaged areas

Authored by: The National Emergency Management Agency

Source: Bahamas Information Services

Date: September 6, 2019

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, is conducting a Rapid Assessment exercise of the areas mostly impacted by the powerful and deadly Hurricane Dorian.

The teams will visit Treasure Cay, Abaco and Freeport, Grand Bahama, the areas hardest by the Category 5 storm with winds exceeding 180 mph in Abaco and weakened to a still powerful Category 4 storm over Grand Bahama.

The team comprises technical experts from the Ministry of Works, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, Water & Sewerage Corporation, Bahamas Power and Light, Aliv, the Department of Environmental Health Services, the Department of Social Services, and other technocrats.

This team will assess the damage of infrastructure, see how many people are displaced and inspect critical facilities with a view to how quickly life can be restored to some sense of normalcy. The team will also assess damage and make recommendations to the Government regarding relief, recovery and reconstruction.

A rapid assessment is conducted immediately after the onset of a disaster in order to locally assess the disaster-affected areas and the needs of disaster victims.

This important assessment process allows NEMA to understand the greatest needs of residents and recommend the most effective strategies for further recovery mobilization.

This process, also allows NEMA to properly advise The Bahamas Government on the level of damage and the need for an Exigency Order to be granted to allow Bahamians to replace their supplies, duty free for designated period.

Immediately after the All Clear was issued for both islands, Prime Minister the Most Hon Dr Hubert Minnis first conducted an Initial Rapid Assessment of the areas, transported by the U S Coast Guard helicopter. This was performed to determine a broad assessment of the disaster and basic needs of the population in order to identify priorities for assistance.

Supplies were sent from NEMA, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom and many other sources, including from the private sector.

For more information contact: Lindsay Thompson, Public Information Officer

Email: lindsaythompson@bahamas.gov.bs or NEMA@bahamas.gov.bs or nemabahamas242@gmail.com

Contacts: 242-322-6081/5 or 242-361-5569 or 242-376-2042