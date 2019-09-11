11 Sep 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 9, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Hurricane Dorian
Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Update)
On 9 September 2019, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) reported that as of 7 September 2019, the death toll in the Bahamas is 43 (35 from Grand Abaco Island and 8 from Grand Bahama) and is expected to rise. The number of affected persons is over 76,000 and an estimated 2,000 persons are in shelters. In addition, search and recovery operations are still being conducted. However, access to the affected areas remains limited. The report is available in English at: ECHO Daily Flash. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards, and a daily situation report is updated at: PAHO Health Emergencies.

Torrential Rail
Mexico
On 8 September 2019, heavy rain in the municipality of Tlajomulco, Jalisco State, caused an overflow of the La Colorada stream. The strong current dragged three cars, of which one of them had two female passengers whose bodies were recovered later that day. In addition, Civil Protection of Jalisco announced on 9 September 2019 that a third body was found, bringing the death toll to three in addition to another two persons missing. The reports are available in Spanish at: Protección Civil Jalisco and El Occidental.

