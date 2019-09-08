Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 6, 2019

Official Sources:

Hurricane Dorian

Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Update)

On 6 September 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Hurricane Dorian has decreased to category one on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and the eye of the storm is expected to move away from the coast of North Carolina during the evening of Friday. Dorian is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph (34 km/h) and this general motion with an additional increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 75 miles (120 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles (350 km). Slow weakening is expected through Saturday, after which it should become a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds by Saturday night as it approaches Nova Scotia. Media has reported 4 deaths in the United States, 2 in Florida and 2 in North Carolina.

More than 250,000 persons are reported to be without power across the Carolinas. In the Bahamas, the entire island of Grand Bahama remains without electricity and the South Riding Point Refinery’s oil tanks were severely damaged, with signs of extensive windblown spillage visible across 200 meters. The aerial surveillance shows that the eastern end of Grand Bahama endured approximately 90% of catastrophic damage to housing and building. The U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance has reported 30 deaths in the Bahamas, in addition to the 76,278 affected persons and an estimated 2,000 persons in shelters; the death toll is expected to rise drastically. The reports are available in English at: National Hurricane Center, ECHO Daily Flash, USAID – Hurricane Dorian Fact Sheet No 2, and The New York Post. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.