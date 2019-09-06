Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 5, 2019

Official Sources:

Hurricane Dorian

Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Update)

On 5 September 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Hurricane Dorian has increased to category three on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and the eye of the storm passing south-east of Myrle Beach, South Carolina moving north northeast at 17 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h and hurricane-force winds extending outward at up to 95 km. The center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. In addition, life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected along portions of the coast of Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Southeast Virginia. In the Bahamas, aerial surveillance of Abaco Island shows vast devastation to the island’s infrastructure and there is still no electricity on the island. In addition, over 1,200 people are reported in various shelters in Great Abaco and Grand Bahama and an additional 800 are sheltering at Marsh Harbour Clinic. The Ministry of Health reports that flood water in Rand Memorial Hospital is contaminated with sewage. The reports are available in English at: National Hurricane Center and Hurricane Dorian PAHO Situational Report No 6. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Tropical Storm Fernand

Mexico

On 5 September 2019, Mexico’s National Commission of Water (CONAGUA) reported that at 11:15 hrs, tropical storm Fernand landed in the coast of Tamaulipas México on the vicinity of Boca de Catán with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h. Furthermore, media reports that in the state of Nuevo Leon, torrential rain caused the overflow of rivers and blocking of roads while public transportation and classes remain suspended. The reports are available in Spanish at: CONAGUA Aviso Meteorológico No 14-19 and Noticias SIN.