Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 4, 2019

Official Sources:

Hurricane Dorian

Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Update)

On 4 September 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that as of 14:00hrs (EDT), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located east of Jacksonville, Florida and is moving northwestward at 15 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h and hurricane-force winds extending outward at 110km/h. A turn toward the north is expected by tonight, moving parallel to the Florida and Georgia coastline reaching the coasts of North and South Carolina by Thursday through Friday. In the Bahamas, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has reported seven confirmed fatalities, 25 persons evacuated from Great Abaco to New Providence, 449 persons in shelters in Great Abaco and 346 persons in shelters in Grand Bahamas. In addition, the national airport in Abaco is completely flooded and 60% of homes in Marsh Harbour are damaged while other zones of the Abaco island report severe flooding as well as damages to infrastructure and buildings. The reports are available in English at: National Hurricane Center and CDEMA Hurricane Dorian SitRep No 5. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards; and a daily Situation Report is available at: PAHO Health Emergencies.