Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 3, 2019

Official Sources:

Hurricane Dorian

Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Update)

On 3 September 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Hurricane Dorian has weakened slightly into category 3 and is moving northwestward at 9 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h and has grown in size with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 95 km from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up 280 km. Tropical storm conditions will continue on Grand Bahama Island and along the Treasure Coast of Florida for a few more hours and are expected to begin within the Tropical Storm Warning area in North Florida and Georgia States late tonight or early Wednesday. Furthermore, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that as many as 13,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed and at least five deaths have been reported. In addition, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reports of mandatory evacuations for the states of Florida (11 counties), Georgia (6 counties), South Carolina (8 counties), and North Carolina (2 counties). The reports are available at National Hurricane Center, WMO on Hurricane Dorian, and FEMA Daily Operations Briefing 3 Sept. 2019. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Torrential Rain

Guatemala

On 2 September 2019, the National Coordination for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), in Guatemala reported the rainy season has affected a total of 370,471 persons in 2019, of which 2,249 were evacuated and another 135 are in shelters. In addition, a total of 1,024 homes were affected, of which 574 were moderately damaged and 109 were severely damaged. During the last 48 hours, the rain has affected a total of 1,357 persons of which 1,023 were affected by a landslide in the municipality of Santa Cruz in Chinautla department. The reports are available in Spanish at CONRED and Boletín Informativo No. 2892019.

Volcanic Activity

Mexico

On 3 September 2019, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl Volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 234 exhalations accompanied by steam, gas, and ash dispersing southwest. In addition, five explosions were reported, and over 5 hours of tremors were recorded. The report is available in Spanish at CENAPRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.