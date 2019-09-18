18 Sep 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 11, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 11 Sep 2019

Official Sources:

Hurricane Dorian

Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Update)

On 11 September 2019, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) reported that the number of fatalities following the Dorian’s devastating passage over the Bahamas stands at 45, however, the total is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue. In addition, humanitarian relief efforts continue to focus on Grand Bahama and the Abacos where approximately 3,300 persons are in shelters, while 4,800 people are sheltered in Nassau. The report is available in English at: ECHO Daily Flash. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards, and a daily situation report is updated at: PAHO Health Emergencies.

Torrential Rain

Guatemala

On 10 September 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported that due to heavy rain during the first nine days of September, over 40,000 persons have been affected in the departments of El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetango, Petén, and Suchitepéquez of which 105 were temporarily evacuated and nine houses were reported with severe damage. In addition, the raining season of 2019 has affected a total of 31,000 of which 2,219 persons have been temporarily evacuated, 135 persons sheltered and 5 deaths have been recorded. The reports are available in Spanish at: CONRED Boletín Informativo No. 2992019.

