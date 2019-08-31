31 Aug 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 29, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 29 Aug 2019

Official Sources:

Hurricane Dorian

Atlantic – Caribbean Sea – Gulf of Mexico (Update)

On 30 August 2019, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Hurricane Dorian is an extremely dangerous hurricane and poses a significant threat to Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are possible in the northwestern Bahamas by Sunday, with tropical conditions possible by Saturday night or Sunday morning. Dorian is expected to produce rainfall accumulations this weekend into the middle of next week at the following places: northwestern Bahamas and coastal sections of Southeast, United States, and Central Bahamas. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

