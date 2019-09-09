09 Sep 2019

India extends disaster relief of $1 million aid to Bahamas

Report
from Government of India
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original

India extends immediate disaster relief of $1 million aid to Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian; says saddened by large scale destruction caused; stand in solidarity with family people of the Bahamas in this difficult moment.

"We are saddened by the large scale destruction caused in The Bahamas by Hurricane #Dorian. In solidarity with the friendly people of The #Bahamas in this difficult moment, the Government of India is extending an immediate disaster relief of $1 million," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Hurricane Dorian, which ravaged the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday, wreaked havoc in the island country, uprooting trees, destroying communication lines and flattening houses, which has also left hundreds of people homeless.

At least 43 people have died due to the hurricane, news agency AFP has said.

Meanwhile, the US has also promised to help the island nation in relief efforts.

After ravaging the Bahamas and parts of US, Hurricane Dorian on Saturday made landfall in Nova Scotia province of Canada, knocking off rooftops and trees and leaving hundreds of people without power.

The hurricane made landfall near Halifax, packing with high-speed winds, high waves and dumping heavy rains.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.