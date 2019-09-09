Import Process for Hurricane Relief Supplies - under the Hurricane Dorian Exigency Order of September 2, 2019
WHO IS ELIGIBLE
Individuals and businesses are eligible to import tax free goods under the Exigency Order under the following three conditions:
Imported goods fall under the approved list of items
The final destination of the imported goods is an approved island
Imported goods will be used for charitable purposes to support restoration activities directly related to Hurricane Dorian or by individuals who have directly suffered hardship or loss as a result of Hurricane Dorian