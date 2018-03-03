Hurricane Relief - Grand Bahama - 125 Cheques Issued to Residents

HURRICANE RELIEF – Some 125 cheques for hurricane repairs were issued on Friday, March 2, by the Ministry of Works and NEMA to those residents who had submitted the required paperwork proving ownership and damages done during Hurricane Matthew. People from each constituency were given a maximum of $4,000 to begin their repairs. Residents were advised that they could not issue the vouchers to anyone but the homeowners, and if they could not appear in person, personnel should go to them. Shown are: Dorie Cooper of NEMA and Adrianna Rolle of the Ministry of Works assisting a resident. Also present were Toni Hudson-Bannister, Officer in Charge of the Ministry of Public Works in Grand Bahama; and Stacey Roberts-Adams of the Ministry of Works. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)