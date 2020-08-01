Hurricane Isaias Information Bulletin no. 2

CONTEXT

The situation

At 11:00 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the centre of Hurricane Isaias was located near latitude 24.7 North, longitude 77.9 West. Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A general north-westward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a north-westward motion by late Sunday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Isaias will move over northern Andros Island during the next few hours and move near or over Grand Bahama Island in the North-western Bahamas later today.

Reports from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased slightly to near 80 mph (130 km/h). with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through Sunday, and Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane during this time. Slow weakening is expected to begin by late Monday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 k m) from the center and tropical-stormforce winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km). Reports from a U.S. Navy site on Andros Island indicate that sustained winds of 45 mph (76 km/h) and a gust to 69 mph (111 km/h) occurred about 3 hours ago. More recently, a sustained wind of 35 mph (56 km/h) and a gust to 48 mph (77 km/h) were measured at Nassau, Bahamas.