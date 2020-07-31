Hurricane Isaias Information Bulletin no. 1

CONTEXT

The situation

Hurricane Isaias will track through the Bahamas into Saturday and near Florida this weekend, before tracking up the East Coast as far north as New England next week. Isaias became a hurricane following an investigative flight by the Hurricane Hunters late Thursday, which found winds of 80 mph. Isaias remains a Category 1 hurricane, on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Bands of heavy rain also remain in parts of Hispaniola, particularly over the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Bahamas, including Nassau, Freeport, and the Abacos Islands, where hurricane conditions are expected into Saturday. Strong winds and bands of rain are lashing the southeast Bahamas, as well as the Turks and Caicos. Wind gusts over 50 mph have been measured in the Turks and Caicos late Thursday night and early Friday.

Heavy rain triggered flash flooding in several areas of Puerto Rico on Thursday.

Multiple fallen trees, mudslides, and flooding were reported in southwest Puerto Rico, according to local emergency management.

Early Damage Assessments and Response

According to the Pacific Disaster Center , for the extended forecast, an estimated of 3.46 million people, 1.29 million households, and 492 billion American dollars (USD) of infrastructure4 are potentially exposed to moderate to severe damaging winds (with damage expected closer to the shores). All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge, and inland areas within the proximity of the storm are exposed to potential flooding. Additional updates will be provided as they become available by official sources and by the National Societies assessments.