16 Oct 2019

Hurricane Dorian: WFP Support to the NEMA/CDEMA-led humanitarian response in the Bahamas Situation Report #07, 16 October 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 16 Oct 2019
In Numbers

61 deaths reported from Hurricane Dorian

Nearly 900 people are sheltered in 6 government shelters in Nassau

4,600 evacuees registered with the Department of Social Services

3,200 people receiving food assistance in Abaco

Highlights

• WFP continues to offer vital sea transport to the Bahamian government and humanitarian partners to move humanitarian and early recovery cargo between Nassau, Abaco and Grand Bahama. Seven voyages have been completed to date.

• WFP supports the government of the Bahamas in the coordination of food security activities assessing needs and providing technical assistance and expertise on last-mile food distribution planning and implementation across Abaco Island.

Situation Update

• The Government continues to operate 6 shelters in Nassau providing humanitarian assistance to 895 evacuees. Shelters in Grand Bahama and Abaco were closed due to lack of use.

• Growing numbers of evacuees are returning to Abaco and Grand Bahama, leading to increasing needs for assistance on the two hurricane-impacted islands.

• Electricity, fuel and water remain major needs in Abaco. The Government and humanitarian actors are supplying the population through the operation of generators and the provision of water tanker trucks and bottled water.

• A WFP market analysis on Abaco confirms that shops are resuming activities, but the lack of electricity is limiting their inventory, in particular fresh products. The unavailability of banking services is also impacting the population’s access to markets.

WFP Response Updates

• WFP’s Logistics Hub at the Marsh Harbour port on Abaco facilitated the storage, dispatch and transport of 345 MT of food and relief items for more than 20 organizations including NEMA, other government entities and humanitarian partners. WFP is also supporting NEMA to manage logistics in Nassau.

• WFP is working with the Government in identifying measures to support sustainable market recovery, including through possible cash-based interventions to supplement the local economy.

• WFP has deployed a total of 40 staff, with 15 WFP currently in Nassau and Abaco to provide support to the Government-led humanitarian response.

• WFP’s emergency response operation in the Bahamas has received resources from USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA), USAID/Food For Peace and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.

