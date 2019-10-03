Hurricane Dorian: WFP Support to the NEMA/CDEMA-led humanitarian response in the Bahamas Situation Report #06, 02 October 2019

In Numbers

53 people have perished, with more expected, as national police recovery efforts continue

1,600 people are sheltered in 9 government shelters in Nassau and Grand Bahama

14,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) have been delivered by WFP in Abaco Island 3,600 people assisted by WFP

Highlights

• WFP continues to support the Government, NEMA, and the humanitarian community in logistics, transport, food security, and supply chain coordination.

• WFP is assisting NEMA in defining 18 main humanitarian relief distribution sites (storing food, NFI, water) reaching over 30 settlements across Abaco and establishing the forward-looking last-mile distribution scheme.

• WFP continues to provide logistics supply chain coordination to NEMA/CDEMA, as WFP’s 5th-chartered vessel arrived on 29 September in Abaco and Grand Bahama with government and humanitarian partner relief cargo.

Situation Update

• One month after Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas as a powerful Category 5 hurricane, the official Government estimated death toll stands at 53 people in Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands, with more expected as the Royal Bahamas Defense Force’s recovery efforts continue.

• The Government is currently operating 9 shelters across Nassau and Grand Bahama, providing shelter and humanitarian assistance to over 1,600 evacuees from the affected islands.

• Fuel and water remain major needs in Abaco. The Bahamas Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) continues to deem the water in Abaco unsafe for potable or domestic use. The Government and humanitarian actors are providing water and generators to communities Abaco Gas has resumed operations, and fuel stations in Abaco have begun providing limited petrol and diesel.

• According to assessments in Abaco, there remains a need for more staple food items as well as portable gas and propane stoves to be distributed for food assistance, until markets resume operations.

WFP Response

• Since 30 August, WFP has deployed over 30 staff to Nassau and Abaco to provide support to the Government’s emergency response and recovery efforts, in close collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Abaco-level Local Government Administrators,

USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) support mechanism to the Government, and other on-the-ground humanitarian actors.

• The Government’s response coordination is being managed by NEMA with relevant government-line ministries, through the Emergency Support Function (ESF) model. WFP co-leads ESF 1 (Transport), ESF 7 (Logistics), and ESF 11 (Food Security). The overall response is managed by NEMA from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the national level in Nassau, supported at the sub-national level by EOCs in Marsh Harbor, Abaco and Freeport, Grand Bahama.

• WFP’s emergency response operations in the Bahamas has received resources from USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA), USAID/Food For Peace, the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF),

Switzerland, and Brazil.