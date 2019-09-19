Hurricane Dorian: WFP Support to the NEMA/CDEMA-led humanitarian response in the Bahamas Situation Report #05, 18 September 2019

Situation Update

• 13,800 Ready-to-Eat-Meals (MREs) have been delivered to affected communities across Abaco Island and neighboring cays.

• WFP continues to support NEMA/CDEMA and the humanitarian community in logistics, transport, and supply chain coordination.

Situation Update

• The official government death toll from Hurricane Dorian stands at 50. While an estimated 1,300 people remain missing, data on affected populations remains uncertain. The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s search and rescue efforts have advanced to harder-to-reach areas among greater population disbursement.

• An estimated 2,000 people are sheltered across 10 shelters in Nassau, Abaco, and Grand Bahama. Registered and unregistered population movements by sea and air continue to be observed to neighboring islands, cays and the U.S.

• Fuel and water remain among the most significant needs in Abaco Island. The water in Abaco has been deemed unsafe for potable and domestic use. Damage to Abaco’s electricity infrastructure is also widespread. Immediate food needs are currently being met by the government and other actors’ assistance.

• Weather: From 13-14 September, increased rains and wind conditions from Tropical Storm Humberto suspended air and sea relief traffic. Tropical Storm Jerry has developed and is moving towards the Caribbean; however, its current trajectory appears favorable for the Bahamas

WFP Response

• Two weeks since Hurricane Dorian first made landfall in the Bahamas, WFP continues to support the Government of the Bahamas through its National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in partnership with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management (CDEMA), international, and local organizations.

• In leading the emergency response, NEMA in close coordination with the UN (including WFP), NGOs and donors, has launched its Emergency Support Function (ESF) humanitarian coordination structure, composed of 13 ESFs. With NEMA/CDEMA, WFP co-leads the ESFs for Transportation, Telecommunications, Relief Supplies/Distribution and Food Security.