Hurricane Dorian: WFP Support to the NEMA/CDEMA-led humanitarian response in the Bahamas Situation Report #04, 11 September 2019

Highlights

• Nearly 8,000 Ready-to-Eat-Meals (MREs) have been delivered to affected communities across Abaco Island, and other impacted areas.

• WFP continues to support NEMA/CDEMA and the humanitarian community in logistics and supply chain coordination.

Situation Update

• The official casualty figure from Hurricane Dorian stands at 50, although search and recovery efforts are ongoing.

• As of 10 September, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) estimates that up to 15,000 people across the affected islands remain in need. However,

WFP assessments show that immediate food needs are largely being met on a day to day basis by private individuals, local organizations, and WFP. As an indication of the support level, on 10 September, over 450 aircrafts supported the movement of relief goods to Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands.

• The Government of the Bahamas, international militaries, humanitarian groups, and private sector efforts have evacuated approximately 5,000 people from the affected islands. Daily evacuations are continuing.

• As of 10 September, CDEMA reports that over 2,000 people have been evacuated to government-established shelters in Nassau.

WFP Response

• WFP is supporting the Government of the Bahamas, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which is leading the response with the support of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and the international community.

• WFP is working with the government’s Emergency Support Functions (ESF), aligning WFP expertise in Food Security, Logistics, Transport, and Emergency Telecommunications, to NEMA/CDEMA coordination mechanisms.