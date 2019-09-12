12 Sep 2019

Hurricane Dorian: WFP Support to the NEMA/CDEMA-led humanitarian response in the Bahamas Situation Report #04, 11 September 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 11 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (413.93 KB)

Highlights

• Nearly 8,000 Ready-to-Eat-Meals (MREs) have been delivered to affected communities across Abaco Island, and other impacted areas.

• WFP continues to support NEMA/CDEMA and the humanitarian community in logistics and supply chain coordination.

Situation Update

• The official casualty figure from Hurricane Dorian stands at 50, although search and recovery efforts are ongoing.

• As of 10 September, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) estimates that up to 15,000 people across the affected islands remain in need. However,
WFP assessments show that immediate food needs are largely being met on a day to day basis by private individuals, local organizations, and WFP. As an indication of the support level, on 10 September, over 450 aircrafts supported the movement of relief goods to Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands.

• The Government of the Bahamas, international militaries, humanitarian groups, and private sector efforts have evacuated approximately 5,000 people from the affected islands. Daily evacuations are continuing.

• As of 10 September, CDEMA reports that over 2,000 people have been evacuated to government-established shelters in Nassau.

WFP Response

• WFP is supporting the Government of the Bahamas, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which is leading the response with the support of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and the international community.

• WFP is working with the government’s Emergency Support Functions (ESF), aligning WFP expertise in Food Security, Logistics, Transport, and Emergency Telecommunications, to NEMA/CDEMA coordination mechanisms.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.