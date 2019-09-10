Hurricane Dorian: WFP Support to the NEMA/CDEMA-led humanitarian response in the Bahamas Situation Report #03, 10 September 2019

Highlights

WFP establishing a logistics hub in Marsh Harbour (MSUs, prefab. offices, and VSATs in assembly); WFP on standby as needed.

WFP supporting NEMA/CDEMA in logistics supply chain coordination. Next WFP vessel to Abaco with relief supplies on 11 Sept.

13,800 Ready-to-Eat-Meals (MREs) prepositioned for distribution in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Island, and other affected areas.

Situation Update

One week after initial landfall, the official death toll from Hurricane Dorian stands at 50 in Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands. Thousands still remain missing.

An estimated 90 percent of housing and infrastructure on Abaco Island is damaged or destroyed, with many homes still without power.