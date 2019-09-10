Hurricane Dorian: WFP Support to the NEMA/CDEMA-led humanitarian response in the Bahamas Situation Report #03, 10 September 2019
Highlights
13,800 Ready-to-Eat-Meals (MREs) prepositioned for distribution in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Island, and other affected areas.
WFP supporting NEMA/CDEMA in logistics supply chain coordination. Next WFP vessel to Abaco with relief supplies on 11 Sept.
WFP establishing a logistics hub in Marsh Harbour (MSUs, prefab. offices, and VSATs in assembly); WFP on standby as needed.
Situation Update
One week after initial landfall, the official death toll from Hurricane Dorian stands at 50 in Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands. Thousands still remain missing.
An estimated 90 percent of housing and infrastructure on Abaco Island is damaged or destroyed, with many homes still without power.
An estimated 5,000 people have been evacuated by government, military, and private boats and aircraft. An estimated 6,000-7,000 people remain on the affected islands; however, evacuations are ongoing.
WFP Response
WFP is supporting the government of the Bahamas, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which is leading the response with the support of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and the international community.
WFP is working with the government’s Emergency Support Functions (ESF), aligning WFP expertise in Food Security, Logistics, Transport, and Emergency Telecommunications, to NEMA/CDEMA mechanisms.