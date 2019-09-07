Hurricane Dorian: Situation Report No. 7 (6 September 2019 – 09:00 EDT)

HIGHLIGHTS

WASH and food security remain critical needs on the islands affected. Management of dead bodies is expected to be a rising issue and hospital morgue capacity is also needed.

At least 2,000 people continue to be various shelters in Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

The 800 that were seeking shelter at the Marsh Harbour Clinic (Abaco) have been relocated to a nearby high school.

Cleaning operations and support is being provided for Rand Memorial Hospital (Grand Bahama) and Marsh Harbour Clinic (Abaco) including providing back-up generators and rotation of medical staff • An EMT Medical Information and Coordination Cell (CICOM) has been established at the Ministry of Health in coordination with PAHO and EMT teams are in the process of arriving and deploying to affected areas.

Due to the floodwaters and potential sewage contamination, the risk of diarrheal and waterborne diseases remains high. Additionally, other water borne infections such as leptospirosis could be a concern in the near future.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abaco at 12:40 EST September 1st and landfall in mainland Abaco at 14:00 EST. The hurricane had devastating effects, especially on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, as they had prolonged exposure to extreme hurricane force winds, storm surges, flooding and intense rainfall. Due to floodwaters and potential contamination with sewage and lack of safe water, the risk remains high of diarrheal and waterborne diseases. While the initial death count is at 20, news sources and others report higher numbers, and is expected to rise as more areas become accessible and search and rescue operations begin. It is also important to note that due to intermittent communication capacity, there is fragmented information available regarding the status of the hospitals. Therefore; information regarding operational status and damages reported might change daily as assessments are underway.