Hurricane Dorian: Situation Report No. 6 (5 September 2019 – 09:00 EDT)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Abaco aerial surveillance shows vast devastation to the island’s infrastructure.

Communications are being restored but there is still no electricity on the island.

• WASH and food have been identified as critical needs on the islands affected.

• Over 1,200 people are reported in various shelters in Great Abaco and Grand Bahama and an additional 800 are sheltering at Marsh Harbour Clinic.

• The Ministry of Health reports that flooding in Rand Memorial Hospital is contaminated with sewage.

• Due to the floodwaters and potential sewage contamination, the risk of diarrheal and waterborne diseases remains high. Additionally, other water borne infections such as leptospirosis could be a concern in the near future.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall at Elboy Cay, Abaco at 12:40 EST September 1 st and landfall in mainland Abaco at 14:00 EST. The hurricane had devastating effects, especially on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, as they had prolonged exposure to extreme hurricane force winds, storm surges, flooding and intense rainfall. Due to floodwaters and potential contamination with sewage and lack of safe water, the risk remains high of diarrheal and waterborne diseases. While the initial death count is at 7, it is expected to rise as more areas become accessible and search and rescue operations begin.